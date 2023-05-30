Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $38.40 in the prior trading day, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) closed at $38.46, up 0.16%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1767820 shares were traded. MRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.53.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MRTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Christensen Jamie sold 619 shares for $45.29 per share. The transaction valued at 28,035 led to the insider holds 124,123 shares of the business.

Cherrington Julie M sold 2,546 shares of MRTX for $113,704 on Jan 18. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $44.66 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Meek David D., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 3,179 shares for $42.38 each. As a result, the insider received 134,715 and left with 61,792 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRTX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.88B and an Enterprise Value of 2.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 118.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 107.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRTX has reached a high of $101.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.77.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.17M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 58.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.21M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 115.18% stake in the company. Shares short for MRTX as of May 14, 2023 were 6.76M with a Short Ratio of 6.76M, compared to 9.18M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.62% and a Short% of Float of 12.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.66 and a low estimate of -$3.36, while EPS last year was -$3.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$3, with high estimates of -$1.75 and low estimates of -$3.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.86 and -$14.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$12.26. EPS for the following year is -$10.27, with 17 analysts recommending between -$3.38 and -$15.11.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $13.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.44M to a low estimate of $10.5M. As of the current estimate, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.36M, an estimated increase of 150.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.66M, an increase of 1,301.60% over than the figure of $150.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.16M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $168M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $68.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.44M, up 454.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $205.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $312M and the low estimate is $79.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 198.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.