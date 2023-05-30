Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Stocks Reach New Highs at $2.38 During Trading Session

After finishing at $2.36 in the prior trading day, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) closed at $2.38, up 0.85%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1646535 shares were traded. NNDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NNDM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 28.20 and its Current Ratio is at 28.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NNDM now has a Market Capitalization of 640.61M and an Enterprise Value of -378.31M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -8.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NNDM has reached a high of $3.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5309, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6018.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.95M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.12M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 253.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 250.98M. Insiders hold about 0.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NNDM as of May 14, 2023 were 16.03M with a Short Ratio of 16.03M, compared to 15.58M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

