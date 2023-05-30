Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.28, up 0.64% from its previous closing price of $6.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1049060 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OCUL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Mattessich Antony C. sold 19,669 shares for $4.24 per share. The transaction valued at 83,397 led to the insider holds 446,281 shares of the business.

Notman Donald sold 6,476 shares of OCUL for $27,458 on Feb 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 139,387 shares after completing the transaction at $4.24 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Ozden Rabia Gurses, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 6,416 shares for $4.24 each. As a result, the insider received 27,204 and left with 101,363 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OCUL now has a Market Capitalization of 503.03M and an Enterprise Value of 465.02M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 48.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCUL has reached a high of $7.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.66.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OCUL traded 1.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.10M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OCUL as of May 14, 2023 were 5.53M with a Short Ratio of 5.53M, compared to 4.27M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.13% and a Short% of Float of 7.76%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.92 and -$1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.94, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.06 and -$1.38.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $14.36M. It ranges from a high estimate of $15M to a low estimate of $13.8M. As of the current estimate, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.27M, an estimated increase of 17.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.67M, an increase of 2.80% less than the figure of $17.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OCUL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $56.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.49M, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $78.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $104M and the low estimate is $68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.