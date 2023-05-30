Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Stock Closes up 0.94% on Friday Trading

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) closed the day trading at $27.88 up 0.94% from the previous closing price of $27.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1055713 shares were traded. OPCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.49.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OPCH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Bavaro Michael sold 6,148 shares for $31.45 per share. The transaction valued at 193,327 led to the insider holds 21,549 shares of the business.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 15,475,166 shares of OPCH for $468,897,530 on Mar 01. The 10% Owner now owns 10,771,926 shares after completing the transaction at $30.30 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Pate R Carter, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,928 shares for $31.97 each. As a result, the insider received 61,638 and left with 95,530 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPCH now has a Market Capitalization of 4.94B and an Enterprise Value of 5.70B. As of this moment, Option’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPCH has reached a high of $35.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.70.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OPCH traded about 2.50M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OPCH traded about 3.01M shares per day. A total of 181.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.34M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.30% stake in the company. Shares short for OPCH as of May 14, 2023 were 8.25M with a Short Ratio of 8.25M, compared to 5.27M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.59% and a Short% of Float of 5.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.94. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.32 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.06B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.07B to a low estimate of $1.06B. As of the current estimate, Option Care Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $980.82M, an estimated increase of 8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.11B, an increase of 8.40% over than the figure of $8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.1B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.94B, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.74B and the low estimate is $4.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.