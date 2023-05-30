PAAS (Pan American Silver Corp.): Time to Pay Attention?

In the latest session, Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) closed at $14.91 down -0.47% from its previous closing price of $14.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4672824 shares were traded. PAAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.81.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pan American Silver Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAAS now has a Market Capitalization of 5.91B and an Enterprise Value of 5.99B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.15 whereas that against EBITDA is -115.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAAS has reached a high of $24.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PAAS has traded an average of 4.97M shares per day and 4.07M over the past ten days. A total of 210.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.28M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PAAS as of May 14, 2023 were 13.38M with a Short Ratio of 13.38M, compared to 39.23M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.24.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.81 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $634M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $634M to a low estimate of $634M. As of the current estimate, Pan American Silver Corp.’s year-ago sales were $340.47M, an estimated increase of 86.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $700M, an increase of 90.20% over than the figure of $86.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $700M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $700M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.49B, up 63.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.64B and the low estimate is $2.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.