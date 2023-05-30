PagerDuty Inc. (PD) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $26.48 in the prior trading day, PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) closed at $26.64, up 0.60%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1310974 shares were traded. PD stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.36.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 256.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Tejada Jennifer sold 75,000 shares for $29.06 per share. The transaction valued at 2,179,500 led to the insider holds 796,627 shares of the business.

WEBB SHELLEY sold 2,082 shares of PD for $62,543 on May 01. The SVP and General Counsel now owns 227,158 shares after completing the transaction at $30.04 per share. On Apr 10, another insider, Tejada Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 71,375 shares for $31.99 each. As a result, the insider received 2,283,286 and left with 796,627 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.66B and an Enterprise Value of 2.49B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PD has reached a high of $35.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.04.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.33M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 90.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.19M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PD as of May 14, 2023 were 8.33M with a Short Ratio of 8.33M, compared to 8.73M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.04% and a Short% of Float of 10.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.57 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $102.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $103.67M to a low estimate of $101.9M. As of the current estimate, PagerDuty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $85.37M, an estimated increase of 20.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $108.61M, an increase of 20.30% less than the figure of $20.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $109.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $107.1M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $451.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $446M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $448.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $370.79M, up 20.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $547.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $556.2M and the low estimate is $534.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.