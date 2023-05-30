Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) was $13.11 for the day, up 0.77% from the previous closing price of $13.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1760964 shares were traded. PK stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.95.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Garrett Geoffrey sold 3,000 shares for $11.86 per share. The transaction valued at 35,565 led to the insider holds 33,604 shares of the business.

ECKERT THOMAS D bought 10,000 shares of PK for $151,250 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 96,637 shares after completing the transaction at $15.12 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Garrett Geoffrey, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $15.34 each. As a result, the insider received 76,702 and left with 36,604 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PK now has a Market Capitalization of 2.73B and an Enterprise Value of 6.67B. As of this moment, Park’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PK has reached a high of $19.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.87.

Shares Statistics:

PK traded an average of 3.53M shares per day over the past three months and 3.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 220.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.47M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PK as of May 14, 2023 were 15.15M with a Short Ratio of 15.15M, compared to 16.31M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.02% and a Short% of Float of 10.08%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.42, PK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $799M to a low estimate of $670M. As of the current estimate, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $695M, an estimated increase of 2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $670.68M, an increase of 1.30% less than the figure of $2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $717M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $639M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.5B, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9B and the low estimate is $2.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.