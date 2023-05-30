Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.50, down -0.66% from its previous closing price of $10.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1924234 shares were traded. PTEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.35.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PTEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Holcomb James Michael sold 58,335 shares for $18.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,087,948 led to the insider holds 273,108 shares of the business.

Holcomb James Michael sold 16,666 shares of PTEN for $266,823 on Oct 26. The President-Drilling Subsidiary now owns 331,443 shares after completing the transaction at $16.01 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Holcomb James Michael, who serves as the President-Drilling Subsidiary of the company, sold 8,333 shares for $16.00 each. As a result, the insider received 133,328 and left with 348,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTEN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.33B and an Enterprise Value of 3.05B. As of this moment, Patterson-UTI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTEN has reached a high of $20.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PTEN traded 3.45M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 212.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.16M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PTEN as of May 14, 2023 were 15.74M with a Short Ratio of 15.74M, compared to 15.95M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.56% and a Short% of Float of 11.41%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, PTEN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.64. The current Payout Ratio is 18.20% for PTEN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.95 and $1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.77. EPS for the following year is $1.82, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.37 and $1.33.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $784.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $788.7M to a low estimate of $774M. As of the current estimate, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $622.24M, an estimated increase of 26.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $785.15M, an increase of 16.80% less than the figure of $26.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $813M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $760.47M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.65B, up 18.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.42B and the low estimate is $2.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.