Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

As of close of business last night, Perrigo Company plc’s stock clocked out at $32.39, down -0.34% from its previous closing price of $32.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 820853 shares were traded. PRGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.13.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PRGO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1127.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Andersen Svend bought 2,900 shares for $33.41 per share. The transaction valued at 96,902 led to the insider holds 68,741 shares of the business.

KESSLER MURRAY S sold 197,646 shares of PRGO for $7,066,358 on May 11. The CEO now owns 2,668 shares after completing the transaction at $35.75 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Farrington Thomas, who serves as the EVP and CIO of the company, sold 3,723 shares for $35.57 each. As a result, the insider received 132,435 and left with 2,823 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRGO now has a Market Capitalization of 4.80B and an Enterprise Value of 8.49B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRGO has reached a high of $43.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.27.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PRGO traded 1.21M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 134.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.29M. Insiders hold about 1.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PRGO as of May 14, 2023 were 4.42M with a Short Ratio of 4.42M, compared to 5.2M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.26% and a Short% of Float of 3.67%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.05, PRGO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.09. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.98.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.63 and $2.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.6. EPS for the following year is $3.13, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.16 and $3.1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $1.18B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.18B to a low estimate of $1.18B. As of the current estimate, Perrigo Company plc’s year-ago sales were $1.12B, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.21B, an increase of 5.70% over than the figure of $5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.45B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.02B and the low estimate is $5.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.