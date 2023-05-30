Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $8.02

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) closed the day trading at $8.02 down -0.50% from the previous closing price of $8.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3349728 shares were traded. WOOF stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.88.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WOOF, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when COUGHLIN RON bought 61,040 shares for $8.27 per share. The transaction valued at 504,801 led to the insider holds 618,317 shares of the business.

Tichy Justin sold 6,500 shares of WOOF for $64,025 on Oct 20. The insider now owns 341,254 shares after completing the transaction at $9.85 per share. On Jul 07, another insider, Tichy Justin, who serves as the Chief Pet Care Center Officer of the company, sold 6,500 shares for $15.74 each. As a result, the insider received 102,310 and left with 78,142 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WOOF now has a Market Capitalization of 2.15B and an Enterprise Value of 5.03B. As of this moment, Petco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WOOF has reached a high of $17.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.93.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WOOF traded about 3.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WOOF traded about 5.59M shares per day. A total of 265.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.17M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WOOF as of May 14, 2023 were 15.33M with a Short Ratio of 15.33M, compared to 14.27M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.75% and a Short% of Float of 18.64%.

Earnings Estimates

