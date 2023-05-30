PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Shares Rise by 0.52% to Close at $133.73

As of close of business last night, PPG Industries Inc.’s stock clocked out at $133.73, up 0.52% from its previous closing price of $133.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1070173 shares were traded. PPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $134.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $132.97.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PPG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 94.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when MCGARRY MICHAEL H sold 61,867 shares for $129.96 per share. The transaction valued at 8,040,427 led to the insider holds 183,645 shares of the business.

Foulkes Anne M. sold 21,757 shares of PPG for $2,791,985 on Jan 24. The Sr. VP and General Counsel now owns 10,577 shares after completing the transaction at $128.33 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PPG now has a Market Capitalization of 33.29B and an Enterprise Value of 39.77B. As of this moment, PPG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PPG has reached a high of $145.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $107.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 136.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 128.00.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PPG traded 1.44M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 235.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.40M. Insiders hold about 0.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PPG as of May 14, 2023 were 1.86M with a Short Ratio of 1.86M, compared to 2.01M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 0.79%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.45, PPG has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.70. The current Payout Ratio is 45.40% for PPG, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 14, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.28 and a low estimate of $2.05, while EPS last year was $1.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.85, with high estimates of $2.03 and low estimates of $1.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.5 and $6.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.23. EPS for the following year is $8.16, with 24 analysts recommending between $9.35 and $7.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $4.84B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.01B to a low estimate of $4.61B. As of the current estimate, PPG Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.69B, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.63B, an increase of 4.00% over than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.79B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.4B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.65B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.38B and the low estimate is $17.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.