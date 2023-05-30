ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) Stocks Hit Low of $11.87 Before Closing at $12.12

In the latest session, ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) closed at $12.12 down -1.46% from its previous closing price of $12.30. On the day, 549161 shares were traded. PRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.87.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ProAssurance Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRA now has a Market Capitalization of 793.68M and an Enterprise Value of 1.21B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRA has reached a high of $24.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.14.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRA has traded an average of 328.16K shares per day and 466.27k over the past ten days. A total of 53.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.16M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PRA as of May 14, 2023 were 909.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.91M, compared to 823.82k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 2.31%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PRA is 0.20, from 0.20 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.58. The current Payout Ratio is 60.60% for PRA, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 27, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $234.59M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $242.62M to a low estimate of $227.95M. As of the current estimate, ProAssurance Corporation’s year-ago sales were $235.47M, an estimated decrease of -0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $311.73M, an increase of 1.40% over than the figure of -$0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $316.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $308.43M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, down -1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.