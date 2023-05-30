ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) closed at $7.12 in the last session, down -2.20% from day before closing price of $7.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 716994 shares were traded. PUMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.07.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PUMP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when SCHORLEMER DAVID SCOTT bought 1,500 shares for $8.96 per share. The transaction valued at 13,440 led to the insider holds 65,778 shares of the business.

SCHORLEMER DAVID SCOTT bought 2,500 shares of PUMP for $21,100 on Feb 24. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 64,278 shares after completing the transaction at $8.44 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, GOBE PHILLIP A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 65,860 shares for $11.36 each. As a result, the insider received 748,170 and left with 116,251 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PUMP now has a Market Capitalization of 763.58M and an Enterprise Value of 746.96M. As of this moment, ProPetro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PUMP has reached a high of $14.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PUMP traded on average about 1.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 114.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.89M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PUMP as of May 14, 2023 were 4.28M with a Short Ratio of 4.28M, compared to 4.91M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.72% and a Short% of Float of 6.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.35 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.67. EPS for the following year is $1.83, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.51 and $1.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $437.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $463.9M to a low estimate of $423.6M. As of the current estimate, ProPetro Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $315.08M, an estimated increase of 38.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $447.4M, an increase of 32.90% less than the figure of $38.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $478.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $423.8M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PUMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 33.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.07B and the low estimate is $1.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.