PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) Stock Closes down -1.84% on Friday Trading

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) closed the day trading at $42.66 down -1.84% from the previous closing price of $43.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1076751 shares were traded. PTCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.28.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PTCT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Reeve Emma sold 2,652 shares for $59.53 per share. The transaction valued at 157,885 led to the insider holds 7,200 shares of the business.

Reeve Emma sold 7,116 shares of PTCT for $423,630 on May 22. The Director now owns 7,200 shares after completing the transaction at $59.53 per share. On May 22, another insider, Pauwels Eric, who serves as the CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER of the company, sold 2,013 shares for $59.01 each. As a result, the insider received 118,791 and left with 47,553 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTCT now has a Market Capitalization of 4.08B and an Enterprise Value of 4.37B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.68 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTCT has reached a high of $59.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.84.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PTCT traded about 871.14K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PTCT traded about 1.4M shares per day. A total of 73.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.11M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.45% stake in the company. Shares short for PTCT as of May 14, 2023 were 5.43M with a Short Ratio of 5.43M, compared to 5.24M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.31% and a Short% of Float of 9.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.58 and a low estimate of -$3.04, while EPS last year was -$2.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.04, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$1.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.36 and -$5.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.18. EPS for the following year is -$3, with 16 analysts recommending between -$1.14 and -$7.5.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $206.84M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $238.1M to a low estimate of $182.89M. As of the current estimate, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $165.53M, an estimated increase of 25.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $220.26M, an increase of 17.80% less than the figure of $25.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $267.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200.21M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $912.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $961.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $698.8M, up 37.60% from the average estimate.