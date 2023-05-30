Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $15.62

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) closed the day trading at $15.62 down -0.70% from the previous closing price of $15.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 816205 shares were traded. RVLV stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.60.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RVLV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 86.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RVLV now has a Market Capitalization of 1.36B and an Enterprise Value of 1.12B. As of this moment, Revolve’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVLV has reached a high of $33.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.96.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RVLV traded about 1.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RVLV traded about 1.22M shares per day. A total of 73.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.48M. Insiders hold about 0.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 128.86% stake in the company. Shares short for RVLV as of May 14, 2023 were 11.18M with a Short Ratio of 11.18M, compared to 9.82M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.23% and a Short% of Float of 48.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.24 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $279.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $289.9M to a low estimate of $273.1M. As of the current estimate, Revolve Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $290.05M, an estimated decrease of -3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $278.16M, an increase of 3.50% over than the figure of -$3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $291.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $261.5M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVLV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35B and the low estimate is $1.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.