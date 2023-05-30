Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) closed at $16.32 in the last session, down -0.79% from day before closing price of $16.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 739179 shares were traded. RYTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.56.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RYTM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Roberts William T. sold 912 shares for $17.50 per share. The transaction valued at 15,960 led to the insider holds 7,872 shares of the business.

Mazabraud Yann sold 1,177 shares of RYTM for $31,814 on Feb 14. The EVP, Head of International now owns 3,827 shares after completing the transaction at $27.03 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Smith Hunter C, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 702 shares for $26.87 each. As a result, the insider received 18,863 and left with 59,406 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RYTM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.07B and an Enterprise Value of 734.12M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 27.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.84 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYTM has reached a high of $34.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.72.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RYTM traded on average about 720.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 637.13k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 56.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.17M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.52% stake in the company. Shares short for RYTM as of May 14, 2023 were 8.97M with a Short Ratio of 8.97M, compared to 8.17M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.78% and a Short% of Float of 26.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.66 and a low estimate of -$0.95, while EPS last year was -$0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.78, with high estimates of -$0.71 and low estimates of -$0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.02 and -$3.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.27. EPS for the following year is -$2.55, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.98 and -$3.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $14.79M. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.3M to a low estimate of $12.85M. As of the current estimate, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.07M, an estimated increase of 63.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.18M, an increase of 281.90% over than the figure of $63.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $77.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $66.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.64M, up 181.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $128.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $150.65M and the low estimate is $101.56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 92.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.