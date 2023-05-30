SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Records -1.58% Price decrease in Friday Trading

The closing price of SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) was $14.32 for the day, down -1.58% from the previous closing price of $14.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 509026 shares were traded. SD stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.21.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SD now has a Market Capitalization of 525.11M and an Enterprise Value of 456.77M. As of this moment, SandRidge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SD has reached a high of $25.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.95.

Shares Statistics:

SD traded an average of 682.21K shares per day over the past three months and 955.16k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.41M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SD as of May 14, 2023 were 1.45M with a Short Ratio of 1.45M, compared to 1.17M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.94% and a Short% of Float of 4.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.