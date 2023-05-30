Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Stocks Reach New Highs at $126.82 During Trading Session

After finishing at $128.86 in the prior trading day, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) closed at $126.82, down -1.58%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1322496 shares were traded. SRPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $129.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $126.45.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SRPT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Mayo Stephen sold 858 shares for $109.92 per share. The transaction valued at 94,311 led to the insider holds 6,387 shares of the business.

Chambers Michael Andrew bought 57,100 shares of SRPT for $5,963,124 on Sep 14. The Director now owns 108,178 shares after completing the transaction at $104.43 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Chambers Michael Andrew, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 46,170 shares for $108.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,999,230 and bolstered with 51,078 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SRPT now has a Market Capitalization of 11.52B and an Enterprise Value of 11.15B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRPT has reached a high of $159.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 131.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 122.37.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.49M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 88.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.68M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SRPT as of May 14, 2023 were 3.75M with a Short Ratio of 3.75M, compared to 4.48M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.02% and a Short% of Float of 4.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.74 and a low estimate of -$2.29, while EPS last year was -$2.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.47, with high estimates of -$0.57 and low estimates of -$2.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.71 and -$11.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.18. EPS for the following year is $3.01, with 16 analysts recommending between $14.53 and -$8.56.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $260.53M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $315.5M to a low estimate of $245.5M. As of the current estimate, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $233.49M, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $289.81M, an increase of 25.90% over than the figure of $11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $354.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $258.6M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $933.01M, up 26.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.2B and the low estimate is $1.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 92.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.