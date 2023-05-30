SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $21.99

As of close of business last night, SL Green Realty Corp.’s stock clocked out at $21.99, up 2.14% from its previous closing price of $21.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1921516 shares were traded. SLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.09.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SLG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when ATKINS BETSY S sold 5,000 shares for $21.47 per share. The transaction valued at 107,350 led to the insider holds 11,662 shares of the business.

DiLiberto Matthew J. bought 10,000 shares of SLG for $164,400 on Mar 24. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 13,000 shares after completing the transaction at $16.44 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, LEVINE ANDREW S, who serves as the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & GC of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $16.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 162,400 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.60B and an Enterprise Value of 8.41B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 35.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLG has reached a high of $63.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SLG traded 3.44M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.99M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SLG as of May 14, 2023 were 17.34M with a Short Ratio of 17.34M, compared to 17.91M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26.94% and a Short% of Float of 39.04%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.57, SLG has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.25. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 16.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.79.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.69 and a low estimate of -$0.81, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.66, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.9 and -$2.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.36. EPS for the following year is -$1.42, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$1.87.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $203.93M. It ranges from a high estimate of $230.18M to a low estimate of $179M. As of the current estimate, SL Green Realty Corp.’s year-ago sales were $155.23M, an estimated increase of 31.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $194.57M, an increase of 19.40% less than the figure of $31.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $223.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $165.1M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $892.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $715.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $803.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $826.74M, down -2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $793.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $869.96M and the low estimate is $654.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.