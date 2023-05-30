Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Stocks Hit Low of $30.00 Before Closing at $30.07

In the latest session, Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) closed at $30.07 up 0.50% from its previous closing price of $29.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 848637 shares were traded. SNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.00.

For a deeper understanding of Smith & Nephew plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNN now has a Market Capitalization of 14.03B and an Enterprise Value of 16.55B. As of this moment, Smith’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 59.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.94.

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNN is 0.61, which has changed by -8.13% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1.77% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNN has reached a high of $33.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.16.

For the past three months, SNN has traded an average of 948.45K shares per day and 947.85k over the past ten days. A total of 436.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.19M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SNN as of May 14, 2023 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 1.30M, compared to 1.23M on Apr 13, 2023.

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SNN is 1.21, from 0.38 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.07. The current Payout Ratio is 148.60% for SNN, which recently paid a dividend on May 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 14, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2499:1000 ratio.

