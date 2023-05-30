Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) was $78.70 for the day, up 1.47% from the previous closing price of $77.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1252920 shares were traded. SWK stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.41.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SWK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Link Janet sold 2,581 shares for $85.73 per share. The transaction valued at 221,282 led to the insider holds 36,352 shares of the business.

Walburger Corbin sold 5,248 shares of SWK for $424,044 on Nov 10. The Interim CFO now owns 17,993 shares after completing the transaction at $80.80 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, MANNING ROBERT J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $85.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,565,000 and bolstered with 30,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SWK now has a Market Capitalization of 12.90B and an Enterprise Value of 20.44B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWK has reached a high of $122.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.41.

Shares Statistics:

SWK traded an average of 1.65M shares per day over the past three months and 1.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 149.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.16M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SWK as of May 14, 2023 were 8.28M with a Short Ratio of 8.28M, compared to 8.55M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.41% and a Short% of Float of 6.16%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.19, SWK has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.17. The current Payout Ratio is 65.70% for SWK, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 03, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was $1.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $4.98, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.21 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.22B to a low estimate of $4.01B. As of the current estimate, Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.39B, an estimated decrease of -5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.04B, an increase of 1.50% over than the figure of -$5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.96B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.95B, down -4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.4B and the low estimate is $16.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.