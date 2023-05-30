Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Rise 1.14% in Day Trading, Closes at $17.80

The price of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) closed at $17.80 in the last session, up 1.14% from day before closing price of $17.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 957462 shares were traded. SBLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.44.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SBLK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBLK now has a Market Capitalization of 1.95B and an Enterprise Value of 3.00B. As of this moment, Star’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBLK has reached a high of $33.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SBLK traded on average about 1.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.41M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 102.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.36M. Insiders hold about 19.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SBLK as of May 14, 2023 were 4.01M with a Short Ratio of 4.01M, compared to 5.17M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.90% and a Short% of Float of 5.74%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SBLK is 1.40, which was 3.80 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 21.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 21.35%. The current Payout Ratio is 58.70% for SBLK, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 19, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.11 and $2.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.01. EPS for the following year is $4.31, with 2 analysts recommending between $4.58 and $4.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $186.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $191M to a low estimate of $184.44M. As of the current estimate, Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s year-ago sales were $350.95M, an estimated decrease of -46.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $234.29M, a decrease of -15.00% over than the figure of -$46.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $265M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $214.3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $987M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $803.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $871.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.44B, down -39.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $921.76M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.