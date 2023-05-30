SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Stocks Reach New Highs at $7.07 During Trading Session

After finishing at $7.19 in the prior trading day, SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) closed at $7.07, down -1.67%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 861320 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of STKL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Buick Mike sold 7,000 shares for $7.80 per share. The transaction valued at 54,574 led to the insider holds 146,519 shares of the business.

Largey David sold 6,788 shares of STKL for $56,821 on Dec 14. The Chief Quality Officer now owns 36,040 shares after completing the transaction at $8.37 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Fisher Rebecca, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $10.12 each. As a result, the insider received 101,185 and left with 60,425 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STKL now has a Market Capitalization of 877.14M and an Enterprise Value of 1.28B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STKL has reached a high of $11.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.80.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 894.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 753.92k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 110.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.73M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.50% stake in the company. Shares short for STKL as of May 14, 2023 were 5.46M with a Short Ratio of 5.46M, compared to 5.08M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.73% and a Short% of Float of 6.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $224.21M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $225M to a low estimate of $223.44M. As of the current estimate, SunOpta Inc.’s year-ago sales were $243.53M, an estimated decrease of -7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $271.35M, an increase of 18.20% over than the figure of -$7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $282.29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $260.01M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STKL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $999.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $934.66M, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.