Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) closed at $26.57 up 1.07% from its previous closing price of $26.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1025119 shares were traded. TNDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.16.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Allen Dick bought 10,000 shares for $29.47 per share. The transaction valued at 294,687 led to the insider holds 12,205 shares of the business.

Howell Peyton R bought 3,000 shares of TNDM for $90,492 on May 17. The Director now owns 8,550 shares after completing the transaction at $30.16 per share. On May 12, another insider, Vosseller Leigh, who serves as the EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, bought 3,015 shares for $32.77 each. As a result, the insider paid 98,805 and bolstered with 5,660 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TNDM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.42B and an Enterprise Value of 2.32B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -19.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNDM has reached a high of $75.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TNDM has traded an average of 1.34M shares per day and 1.25M over the past ten days. A total of 64.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.97M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.88% stake in the company. Shares short for TNDM as of May 14, 2023 were 6.27M with a Short Ratio of 6.27M, compared to 7.34M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.70% and a Short% of Float of 10.86%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.63, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1 and -$2.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 12 analysts recommending between $0 and -$1.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $201.29M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $215.7M to a low estimate of $190M. As of the current estimate, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s year-ago sales were $200.26M, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $239.66M, an increase of 15.40% over than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $245M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $234.29M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TNDM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $897.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $859.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $885.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $801.22M, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.08B and the low estimate is $932.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.