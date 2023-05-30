Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Stocks Hit Low of $22.63 Before Closing at $22.68

In the latest session, Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) closed at $22.68 down -0.87% from its previous closing price of $22.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2819543 shares were traded. TDOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.63.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Teladoc Health Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Jensen Claus Torp sold 2,888 shares for $24.44 per share. The transaction valued at 70,580 led to the insider holds 19,843 shares of the business.

Trencher Daniel sold 1,000 shares of TDOC for $23,810 on May 17. The CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER now owns 23,520 shares after completing the transaction at $23.81 per share. On May 04, another insider, Jensen Claus Torp, who serves as the CHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER of the company, sold 1,699 shares for $25.64 each. As a result, the insider received 43,566 and left with 13,540 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TDOC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.48B and an Enterprise Value of 5.17B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.09 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDOC has reached a high of $44.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.50.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TDOC has traded an average of 3.62M shares per day and 3M over the past ten days. A total of 162.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.19M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TDOC as of May 14, 2023 were 26.43M with a Short Ratio of 26.43M, compared to 25.96M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.15% and a Short% of Float of 18.39%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 22 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$19.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.33. EPS for the following year is -$1, with 21 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$1.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $649.39M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $656.7M to a low estimate of $641.28M. As of the current estimate, Teladoc Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $592.38M, an estimated increase of 9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $663.88M, an increase of 8.80% less than the figure of $9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $679.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $656M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDOC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.41B, up 9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.93B and the low estimate is $2.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.