Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Tenable Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $39.09, up 3.88% from its previous closing price of $37.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 718056 shares were traded. TENB stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.78.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TENB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Vicks Raymond Jr. sold 1,496 shares for $38.72 per share. The transaction valued at 57,925 led to the insider holds 4,245 shares of the business.

Yoran Amit sold 5,708 shares of TENB for $214,278 on May 24. The President, CEO and Chairman now owns 225,178 shares after completing the transaction at $37.54 per share. On May 24, another insider, Vintz Stephen A, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,432 shares for $37.54 each. As a result, the insider received 128,837 and left with 205,182 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TENB now has a Market Capitalization of 4.25B and an Enterprise Value of 4.05B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.68 whereas that against EBITDA is -104.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TENB has reached a high of $53.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.72.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TENB traded 947.48K shares on average per day over the past three months and 824.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 113.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.76M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TENB as of May 14, 2023 were 2.7M with a Short Ratio of 2.70M, compared to 3.75M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 2.39%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $190.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $190.66M to a low estimate of $189.81M. As of the current estimate, Tenable Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $164.34M, an estimated increase of 15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $195.84M, an increase of 15.10% less than the figure of $15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $197.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $193.21M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TENB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $787M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $778.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $780.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $683.19M, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $896.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $924.3M and the low estimate is $858.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.