TGB (Taseko Mines Limited) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) closed the day trading at $1.24 down -0.80% from the previous closing price of $1.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 911539 shares were traded. TGB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2701 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TGB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGB now has a Market Capitalization of 430.75M and an Enterprise Value of 773.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGB has reached a high of $1.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5608, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4217.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TGB traded about 1.13M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TGB traded about 912.93k shares per day. A total of 288.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.06M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TGB as of May 14, 2023 were 701.63k with a Short Ratio of 0.70M, compared to 398.44k on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.17 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $92.88M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $95.26M to a low estimate of $90.5M. As of the current estimate, Taseko Mines Limited’s year-ago sales were $62.21M, an estimated increase of 49.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $96.8M, an increase of 49.80% over than the figure of $49.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $99.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $94.43M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $387.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $361.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $374.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $286.73M, up 30.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $404.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $426.26M and the low estimate is $393.76M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.