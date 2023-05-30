The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0.51

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) closed the day trading at $32.62 up 0.25% from the previous closing price of $32.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 564069 shares were traded. CAKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.40.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CAKE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Ames Edie A bought 4,000 shares for $32.25 per share. The transaction valued at 129,015 led to the insider holds 12,500 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAKE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.61B and an Enterprise Value of 3.33B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAKE has reached a high of $41.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.23.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CAKE traded about 1.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CAKE traded about 1.02M shares per day. A total of 48.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.74M. Insiders hold about 6.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CAKE as of May 14, 2023 were 7.82M with a Short Ratio of 7.82M, compared to 8.71M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.24% and a Short% of Float of 22.66%.

Dividends & Splits

CAKE’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.08, up from 1.08 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.32%. The current Payout Ratio is 111.40% for CAKE, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 08, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.79, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.95 and $2.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.75. EPS for the following year is $3.41, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.92 and $2.84.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $882.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $888.1M to a low estimate of $874.39M. As of the current estimate, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $832.64M, an estimated increase of 5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $856.67M, an increase of 7.20% over than the figure of $5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $869.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $841.4M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.3B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.83B and the low estimate is $3.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.