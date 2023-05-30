The Chemours Company (CC) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $28.52

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) closed the day trading at $28.52 up 1.82% from the previous closing price of $28.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1571515 shares were traded. CC stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.57.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Bellezza Alisha sold 27,716 shares for $35.47 per share. The transaction valued at 983,087 led to the insider holds 43,931 shares of the business.

Sparks Edwin C sold 22,142 shares of CC for $965,170 on Jun 07. The President, Titan Tech Chem Sol now owns 101,038 shares after completing the transaction at $43.59 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.33B and an Enterprise Value of 7.09B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CC has reached a high of $44.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.23.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CC traded about 1.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CC traded about 1.14M shares per day. A total of 149.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.83M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CC as of May 14, 2023 were 4.52M with a Short Ratio of 4.52M, compared to 4.21M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.03% and a Short% of Float of 4.06%.

Dividends & Splits

CC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 1.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.93.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $1.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.41 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.63 and $3.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.25. EPS for the following year is $5.45, with 10 analysts recommending between $7.11 and $3.6.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.71B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.77B to a low estimate of $1.67B. As of the current estimate, The Chemours Company’s year-ago sales were $1.92B, an estimated decrease of -11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.78B, an increase of 0.20% over than the figure of -$11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.72B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.79B, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.58B and the low estimate is $6.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.