The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) Records 1.08 million Shares Traded, Reaches $17.72 High

After finishing at $17.34 in the prior trading day, The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) closed at $17.27, down -0.40%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1084254 shares were traded. PLCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.78.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PLCE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when BACHMAN JOHN E. bought 1,500 shares for $38.50 per share. The transaction valued at 57,750 led to the insider holds 20,182 shares of the business.

ALUTTO JOSEPH A sold 6,115 shares of PLCE for $296,578 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 37,899 shares after completing the transaction at $48.50 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLCE now has a Market Capitalization of 214.08M and an Enterprise Value of 709.08M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -664.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLCE has reached a high of $57.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.58.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 655.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.17M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 11.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.60M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PLCE as of May 14, 2023 were 3.22M with a Short Ratio of 3.22M, compared to 2.85M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26.01% and a Short% of Float of 38.63%.

Earnings Estimates

