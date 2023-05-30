The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) Records 1.41% Price increase in Friday Trading

The closing price of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) was $12.93 for the day, up 1.41% from the previous closing price of $12.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 739870 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HAIN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Schiller Mark L. sold 25,000 shares for $18.75 per share. The transaction valued at 468,630 led to the insider holds 222,493 shares of the business.

Schiller Mark L. sold 25,000 shares of HAIN for $472,620 on Feb 15. The Director now owns 247,493 shares after completing the transaction at $18.90 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HAIN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.26B and an Enterprise Value of 2.17B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -67.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HAIN has reached a high of $26.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.10.

Shares Statistics:

HAIN traded an average of 835.32K shares per day over the past three months and 976.44k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 89.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.20M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.91% stake in the company. Shares short for HAIN as of May 14, 2023 were 3.33M with a Short Ratio of 3.33M, compared to 4.32M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.73% and a Short% of Float of 4.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $478M to a low estimate of $427.06M. As of the current estimate, The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $457.01M, an estimated decrease of -2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $448.42M, an increase of 0.40% over than the figure of -$2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $458.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $429.22M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.89B, down -5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.87B and the low estimate is $1.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.