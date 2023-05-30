The Macerich Company (MAC)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, The Macerich Company’s stock clocked out at $9.38, up 1.19% from its previous closing price of $9.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 777436 shares were traded. MAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.10.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MAC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Zecchini Christopher J sold 2,000 shares for $12.65 per share. The transaction valued at 25,302 led to the insider holds 7,458 shares of the business.

Volk Kenneth bought 10,000 shares of MAC for $75,750 on Sep 26. The EVP, Business Development now owns 46,924 shares after completing the transaction at $7.58 per share. On Sep 26, another insider, Kingsmore Scott W, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $7.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 30,180 and bolstered with 36,310 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.16B and an Enterprise Value of 6.41B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAC has reached a high of $14.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.87.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MAC traded 1.99M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 215.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.00M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MAC as of May 14, 2023 were 14.95M with a Short Ratio of 14.95M, compared to 16.33M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.95% and a Short% of Float of 9.91%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.64, MAC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.75.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.06 and -$0.37.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $205.81M. It ranges from a high estimate of $217.1M to a low estimate of $196.29M. As of the current estimate, The Macerich Company’s year-ago sales were $204.09M, an estimated increase of 0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $212.67M, an increase of 4.20% over than the figure of $0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $225.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $204.39M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $898.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $751.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $822.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $859.16M, down -4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $841.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $921.4M and the low estimate is $770.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.