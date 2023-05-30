The name Insmed Incorporated (INSM) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) was $18.79 for the day, up 0.48% from the previous closing price of $18.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 572794 shares were traded. INSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.59.

Ratios:

Our analysis of INSM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Wise John Drayton sold 3,366 shares for $18.95 per share. The transaction valued at 63,786 led to the insider holds 102,681 shares of the business.

Lewis William sold 7,099 shares of INSM for $128,634 on May 17. The Chair and CEO now owns 341,345 shares after completing the transaction at $18.12 per share. On May 17, another insider, Adsett Roger, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 2,448 shares for $18.12 each. As a result, the insider received 44,358 and left with 160,333 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INSM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.65B and an Enterprise Value of 2.83B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSM has reached a high of $28.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.11.

Shares Statistics:

INSM traded an average of 1.15M shares per day over the past three months and 1.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 136.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.53M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INSM as of May 14, 2023 were 9.26M with a Short Ratio of 9.26M, compared to 9.92M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.79% and a Short% of Float of 6.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.02 and a low estimate of -$1.24, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.09, with high estimates of -$0.95 and low estimates of -$1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.95 and -$4.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.49. EPS for the following year is -$4.21, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.85 and -$5.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $72.17M to a low estimate of $67.5M. As of the current estimate, Insmed Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $65.22M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $76.31M, an increase of 14.20% over than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73.9M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $310.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $288.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $294.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $245.36M, up 19.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $394.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $500.92M and the low estimate is $334.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.