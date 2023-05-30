The name Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) was $49.68 for the day, up 1.51% from the previous closing price of $48.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 527338 shares were traded. SSTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.76.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SSTK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Oringer Jonathan sold 5,400 shares for $75.24 per share. The transaction valued at 406,296 led to the insider holds 11,449,354 shares of the business.

Oringer Jonathan sold 100 shares of SSTK for $7,500 on Mar 09. The EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN now owns 11,437,362 shares after completing the transaction at $75.00 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Oringer Jonathan, who serves as the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of the company, sold 6,500 shares for $75.17 each. As a result, the insider received 488,605 and left with 11,437,462 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SSTK now has a Market Capitalization of 2.50B and an Enterprise Value of 2.44B. As of this moment, Shutterstock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSTK has reached a high of $81.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.87.

Shares Statistics:

SSTK traded an average of 598.15K shares per day over the past three months and 765.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.73M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SSTK as of May 14, 2023 were 3.99M with a Short Ratio of 3.99M, compared to 2.38M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.07% and a Short% of Float of 19.52%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.99, SSTK has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.17%.

Earnings Estimates

