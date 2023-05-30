The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Stocks Reach New Highs at $57.50 During Trading Session

After finishing at $57.06 in the prior trading day, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) closed at $57.50, up 0.77%. On the day, 2055281 shares were traded. TD stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TD now has a Market Capitalization of 104.96B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TD has reached a high of $77.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.09M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.83B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.79B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TD as of May 14, 2023 were 10.16M with a Short Ratio of 10.16M, compared to 37.39M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TD’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.70, compared to 2.82 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.97. The current Payout Ratio is 31.80% for TD, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.59 and a low estimate of $1.43, while EPS last year was $1.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.48, with high estimates of $1.53 and low estimates of $1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.22 and $5.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.02. EPS for the following year is $6.22, with 13 analysts recommending between $6.59 and $4.99.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $9.03B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.34B to a low estimate of $8.72B. As of the current estimate, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s year-ago sales were $8.7B, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.07B, a decrease of -1.50% less than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.07B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.7B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.3B and the low estimate is $36.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.