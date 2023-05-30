The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)’s quick and current ratios

In the latest session, The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) closed at $172.29 down -0.79% from its previous closing price of $173.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1172147 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Travelers Companies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Klein Michael Frederick sold 10,246 shares for $182.85 per share. The transaction valued at 1,873,435 led to the insider holds 14,080 shares of the business.

BESSETTE ANDY F sold 11,572 shares of TRV for $2,061,467 on Apr 25. The EVP and Chief Admin Officer now owns 17,361 shares after completing the transaction at $178.14 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Frey Daniel S., who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 37,316 shares for $179.08 each. As a result, the insider received 6,682,419 and left with 11,703 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRV now has a Market Capitalization of 42.17B and an Enterprise Value of 48.69B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRV has reached a high of $194.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $149.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 175.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 177.19.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TRV has traded an average of 1.41M shares per day and 1.06M over the past ten days. A total of 231.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.20M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TRV as of May 14, 2023 were 3.07M with a Short Ratio of 3.07M, compared to 3.11M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 1.34%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TRV is 4.00, from 3.72 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.33. The current Payout Ratio is 30.90% for TRV, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 11, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.01 and a low estimate of $1.97, while EPS last year was $2.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.07, with high estimates of $3.91 and low estimates of $2.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.75 and $13.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.66. EPS for the following year is $17.06, with 20 analysts recommending between $18.95 and $15.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $10.01B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $10.17B to a low estimate of $9.78B. As of the current estimate, The Travelers Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.02B, an estimated increase of 11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.15B, an increase of 10.40% less than the figure of $11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.98B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.41B, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $44.24B and the low estimate is $41.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.