There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) can be one of them

After finishing at $160.56 in the prior trading day, Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) closed at $159.11, down -0.90%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1479287 shares were traded. BURL stock price reached its highest trading level at $162.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $156.25.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BURL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when MCNAMARA WILLIAM P sold 500 shares for $212.26 per share. The transaction valued at 106,130 led to the insider holds 8,154 shares of the business.

Vecchio Jennifer sold 47,153 shares of BURL for $9,876,621 on Mar 17. The Group President and CMO now owns 55,173 shares after completing the transaction at $209.46 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, LAUB JEFFREY, who serves as the SVP, Finance and CAO of the company, sold 2,917 shares for $195.63 each. As a result, the insider received 570,648 and left with 3,165 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BURL now has a Market Capitalization of 10.33B and an Enterprise Value of 14.41B. As of this moment, Burlington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BURL has reached a high of $239.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 187.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 179.54.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.37M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 64.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.68M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.12% stake in the company. Shares short for BURL as of May 14, 2023 were 2.7M with a Short Ratio of 2.70M, compared to 3.36M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.16% and a Short% of Float of 5.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.8 and $5.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.98. EPS for the following year is $7.87, with 22 analysts recommending between $9.07 and $5.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $2.17B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.27B to a low estimate of $2.07B. As of the current estimate, Burlington Stores Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.99B, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BURL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.7B, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.16B and the low estimate is $9.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.