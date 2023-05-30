There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) can be one of them

After finishing at $76.96 in the prior trading day, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) closed at $77.05, up 0.12%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1632948 shares were traded. CP stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.96.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 337.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CP now has a Market Capitalization of 72.37B and an Enterprise Value of 86.21B. As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CP has reached a high of $83.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.16M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 930.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 929.94M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CP as of May 14, 2023 were 15.44M with a Short Ratio of 15.44M, compared to 15.42M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.66% and a Short% of Float of 1.66%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CP’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.76, compared to 0.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.87. The current Payout Ratio is 19.00% for CP, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 13, 2021 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by Citigroup, Inc. different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $35.55, with high estimates of $244.10 and low estimates of $101.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Healthcare and $Energy for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Energy. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.