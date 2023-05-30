There are many powerful catalysts in the market: H World Group Limited (HTHT) can be one of them

After finishing at $38.04 in the prior trading day, H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) closed at $37.94, down -0.26%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1114261 shares were traded. HTHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.38.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HTHT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HTHT now has a Market Capitalization of 16.02B and an Enterprise Value of 21.62B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 68.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTHT has reached a high of $53.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.82.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.62M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 311.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.57M. Insiders hold about 56.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HTHT as of May 14, 2023 were 10.38M with a Short Ratio of 10.38M, compared to 9.28M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HTHT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.21 this year.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.36 and $0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $1.73, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.93 and $1.48.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $602.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $623.13M to a low estimate of $546.57M. As of the current estimate, H World Group Limited’s year-ago sales were $372.52M, an estimated increase of 61.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $698.47M, an increase of 48.60% less than the figure of $61.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $716.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $688.68M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HTHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.96B, up 44.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.55B and the low estimate is $2.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.