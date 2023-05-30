There is a good chance The Western Union Company (WU) will undergo another restructuring.

As of close of business last night, The Western Union Company’s stock clocked out at $11.71, up 0.60% from its previous closing price of $11.64. On the day, 3707868 shares were traded. WU stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.45.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 234.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when JOERRES JEFFREY A bought 7,745 shares for $12.84 per share. The transaction valued at 99,463 led to the insider holds 167,337 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WU now has a Market Capitalization of 3.97B and an Enterprise Value of 5.46B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WU has reached a high of $18.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.31.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WU traded 9.40M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 374.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 370.55M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.76% stake in the company. Shares short for WU as of May 14, 2023 were 20.22M with a Short Ratio of 20.22M, compared to 21.98M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.40% and a Short% of Float of 7.74%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.94, WU has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.94. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.60.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.68 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.62. EPS for the following year is $1.67, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.74 and $1.56.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $1.04B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of the current estimate, The Western Union Company’s year-ago sales were $1.14B, an estimated decrease of -8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, a decrease of -7.10% over than the figure of -$8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $986M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.48B, down -7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.21B and the low estimate is $3.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.