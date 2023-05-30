There Is Still Room For FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The price of FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) closed at $16.70 in the last session, down -0.89% from day before closing price of $16.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 566258 shares were traded. FGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.41.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FGEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Conterno Enrique A sold 1,869 shares for $19.52 per share. The transaction valued at 36,483 led to the insider holds 382,999 shares of the business.

Eisner Mark sold 9,182 shares of FGEN for $172,473 on Apr 04. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 165,994 shares after completing the transaction at $18.78 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Chung Christine, who serves as the SVP, China Operations of the company, sold 6,590 shares for $18.78 each. As a result, the insider received 123,785 and left with 252,460 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.72B and an Enterprise Value of 1.39B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.97 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FGEN has reached a high of $25.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.24.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FGEN traded on average about 913.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 784.84k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 94.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.50M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FGEN as of May 14, 2023 were 5.69M with a Short Ratio of 5.69M, compared to 4.88M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.83% and a Short% of Float of 7.70%.

Earnings Estimates

