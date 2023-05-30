There Is Still Room For Sonos Inc. (SONO) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The price of Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) closed at $14.50 in the last session, up 0.76% from day before closing price of $14.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2289466 shares were traded. SONO stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.30.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SONO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Bouvat-Merlin Maxime sold 6,060 shares for $15.41 per share. The transaction valued at 93,356 led to the insider holds 29,177 shares of the business.

Coles Joanna sold 905 shares of SONO for $19,367 on May 03. The Director now owns 22,963 shares after completing the transaction at $21.40 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Coles Joanna, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 905 shares for $19.49 each. As a result, the insider received 17,638 and left with 23,868 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SONO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.00B and an Enterprise Value of 1.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 57.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONO has reached a high of $24.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.52.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SONO traded on average about 1.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.4M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 127.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.59M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SONO as of May 14, 2023 were 12.4M with a Short Ratio of 12.40M, compared to 12.28M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.66% and a Short% of Float of 13.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.62 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $338.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $344.3M to a low estimate of $334.59M. As of the current estimate, Sonos Inc.’s year-ago sales were $371.78M, an estimated decrease of -8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $329.33M, an increase of 4.10% over than the figure of -$8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $344.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $313.57M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SONO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.75B, down -6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.82B and the low estimate is $1.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.