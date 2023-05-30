There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML).

The closing price of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) was $39.54 for the day, up 4.03% from the previous closing price of $38.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 504880 shares were traded. SGML stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.23.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SGML’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGML now has a Market Capitalization of 3.84B and an Enterprise Value of 3.75B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGML has reached a high of $42.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.74.

Shares Statistics:

SGML traded an average of 779.05K shares per day over the past three months and 666.59k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 100.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.05M. Insiders hold about 0.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.06% stake in the company. Shares short for SGML as of May 14, 2023 were 3.02M with a Short Ratio of 3.02M, compared to 2.3M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

