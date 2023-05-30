There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Tapestry Inc. (TPR).

The closing price of Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) was $41.69 for the day, up 2.43% from the previous closing price of $40.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2130923 shares were traded. TPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.68.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TPR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Dadlani Manesh sold 1,582 shares for $38.53 per share. The transaction valued at 60,954 led to the insider holds 39,375 shares of the business.

Dadlani Manesh sold 2,005 shares of TPR for $73,804 on Sep 12. The VP, Controller and PAO now owns 33,681 shares after completing the transaction at $36.81 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Dadlani Manesh, who serves as the VP, Controller and PAO of the company, sold 5,602 shares for $36.85 each. As a result, the insider received 206,434 and left with 35,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TPR now has a Market Capitalization of 9.72B and an Enterprise Value of 12.18B. As of this moment, Tapestry’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPR has reached a high of $47.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.21.

Shares Statistics:

TPR traded an average of 3.28M shares per day over the past three months and 3.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 234.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 229.48M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TPR as of May 14, 2023 were 9.96M with a Short Ratio of 9.96M, compared to 10.05M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.30% and a Short% of Float of 5.85%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.15, TPR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.95%. The current Payout Ratio is 30.70% for TPR, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 04, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.99 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.93 and $3.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.89. EPS for the following year is $4.25, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.74 and $3.63.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.67B to a low estimate of $1.64B. As of the current estimate, Tapestry Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.62B, an estimated increase of 1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.54B, an increase of 2.80% over than the figure of $1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.57B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.51B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.68B, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.25B and the low estimate is $6.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.