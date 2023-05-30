There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC)

The price of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) closed at $11.31 in the last session, down -0.09% from day before closing price of $11.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 750833 shares were traded. EBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.07.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EBC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Jackson Deborah C sold 1,320 shares for $11.21 per share. The transaction valued at 14,797 led to the insider holds 76,214 shares of the business.

Harlam Bari A sold 1,150 shares of EBC for $12,892 on May 15. The Director now owns 76,097 shares after completing the transaction at $11.21 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Borgen Luis, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,419 shares for $19.21 each. As a result, the insider received 238,569 and left with 77,546 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EBC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.97B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBC has reached a high of $21.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.72.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EBC traded on average about 1.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 744.97k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 176.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.17M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EBC as of May 14, 2023 were 2.96M with a Short Ratio of 2.96M, compared to 2.39M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 1.70%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EBC is 0.40, which was 0.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.33 and $1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.3. EPS for the following year is $1.32, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.45 and $1.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $141.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $146M to a low estimate of $135.34M. As of the current estimate, Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $137.76M, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $145.31M, a decrease of -4.50% less than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $146M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $144.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $578M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $569.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $572.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $568.05M, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $591.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $612.8M and the low estimate is $559M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.