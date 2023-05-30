There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Organon & Co. (OGN)

The price of Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) closed at $19.54 in the last session, down -1.61% from day before closing price of $19.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2005054 shares were traded. OGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.43.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OGN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OGN now has a Market Capitalization of 5.57B and an Enterprise Value of 13.82B. As of this moment, Organon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGN has reached a high of $39.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.92.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OGN traded on average about 2.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.49M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 254.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 254.22M. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OGN as of May 14, 2023 were 6.9M with a Short Ratio of 6.90M, compared to 6.78M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.09%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OGN is 1.12, which was 1.12 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.49 and $4.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.28. EPS for the following year is $4.57, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.83 and $4.39.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.59B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.62B to a low estimate of $1.56B. As of the current estimate, Organon & Co.’s year-ago sales were $1.58B, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.57B, an increase of 3.90% over than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.55B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.17B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.61B and the low estimate is $6.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.