This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO)

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) closed the day trading at $62.87 down -0.35% from the previous closing price of $63.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 932535 shares were traded. BRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.75.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BRO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when PROCTOR H PALMER JR sold 448 shares for $65.68 per share. The transaction valued at 29,425 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

PROCTOR H PALMER JR sold 1 shares of BRO for $66 on May 01. The Director now owns 41,098 shares after completing the transaction at $65.66 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Hays James Charles, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $53.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 267,500 and bolstered with 365,063 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRO now has a Market Capitalization of 17.87B and an Enterprise Value of 21.41B. As of this moment, Brown’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRO has reached a high of $68.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.93.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BRO traded about 1.29M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BRO traded about 958.39k shares per day. A total of 278.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 235.82M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BRO as of May 14, 2023 were 2.81M with a Short Ratio of 2.81M, compared to 2.47M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 1.19%.

Dividends & Splits

BRO’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.46, up from 0.44 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.80. The current Payout Ratio is 17.90% for BRO, which recently paid a dividend on May 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 28, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.6 and $2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.53. EPS for the following year is $2.78, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.86 and $2.7.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $993.97M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $955.54M. As of the current estimate, Brown & Brown Inc.’s year-ago sales were $839.7M, an estimated increase of 18.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, an increase of 7.80% less than the figure of $18.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $993.94M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.57B, up 14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.44B and the low estimate is $4.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.