This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM)

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) closed the day trading at $5.63 down -1.23% from the previous closing price of $5.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1519011 shares were traded. PRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Haitham Khouri sold 126,952 shares for $10.45 per share. The transaction valued at 1,326,648 led to the insider holds 1,217,700 shares of the business.

Haitham Khouri sold 38,923 shares of PRM for $421,925 on Dec 05. The Vice Chairman now owns 1,344,652 shares after completing the transaction at $10.84 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Haitham Khouri, who serves as the Vice Chairman of the company, sold 22,599 shares for $10.96 each. As a result, the insider received 247,685 and left with 1,383,575 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.10B and an Enterprise Value of 1.66B. As of this moment, Perimeter’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRM has reached a high of $12.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.63.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRM traded about 716.01K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRM traded about 1.3M shares per day. A total of 157.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.54M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PRM as of May 14, 2023 were 7.5M with a Short Ratio of 7.50M, compared to 7.76M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.78% and a Short% of Float of 5.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from PRME analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $215.44, with high estimates of $80.14 and low estimates of $90.84.

