Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Inari Medical Inc. (NARI)

After finishing at $59.45 in the prior trading day, Inari Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) closed at $58.97, down -0.81%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 622548 shares were traded. NARI stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.71.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NARI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Hoffman William sold 41,891 shares for $69.19 per share. The transaction valued at 2,898,438 led to the insider holds 1,120,643 shares of the business.

Hykes Andrew sold 18,760 shares of NARI for $1,298,004 on May 17. The President and CEO now owns 513,608 shares after completing the transaction at $69.19 per share. On May 17, another insider, Tu Thomas, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 12,751 shares for $69.19 each. As a result, the insider received 882,242 and left with 373,727 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NARI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.48B and an Enterprise Value of 3.19B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.72 whereas that against EBITDA is -204.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NARI has reached a high of $86.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 828.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 813.42k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 54.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.93M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NARI as of May 14, 2023 were 3.37M with a Short Ratio of 3.37M, compared to 2.7M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.90% and a Short% of Float of 7.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $116.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $117.5M to a low estimate of $116M. As of the current estimate, Inari Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $92.74M, an estimated increase of 25.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $121.01M, an increase of 33.90% over than the figure of $25.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $122.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $119M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NARI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $485.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $479.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $483.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $383.47M, up 26.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $570.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $585.35M and the low estimate is $558.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.