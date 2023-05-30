Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS)

After finishing at $40.45 in the prior trading day, Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) closed at $40.14, down -0.77%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 528418 shares were traded. TGLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.02.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TGLS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Energy Holding Corp sold 2,300,000 shares for $41.06 per share. The transaction valued at 94,449,500 led to the insider holds 24,628,108 shares of the business.

Energy Holding Corp bought 519,412 shares of TGLS for $21,950,351 on Mar 09. The 10% Owner now owns 26,928,108 shares after completing the transaction at $42.26 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Daes Jose M, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 275,810 shares for $42.26 each. As a result, the insider received 11,655,731 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGLS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.19B and an Enterprise Value of 2.25B. As of this moment, Tecnoglass’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGLS has reached a high of $49.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.89.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 480.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 824.63k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.67M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TGLS as of May 14, 2023 were 708.81k with a Short Ratio of 0.71M, compared to 598.1k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.49% and a Short% of Float of 3.52%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TGLS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.31, compared to 0.36 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.03.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.38 and $4.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.21. EPS for the following year is $4.56, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.96 and $4.29.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $212.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $227M to a low estimate of $200M. As of the current estimate, Tecnoglass Inc.’s year-ago sales were $169.12M, an estimated increase of 25.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $219.19M, an increase of 29.10% over than the figure of $25.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $225M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $215M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $860M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $832.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $843.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $716.57M, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $920.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $940.9M and the low estimate is $908.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.